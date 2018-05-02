Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Tehsil Police arrest bike-lifter

    Nagpur: TEHSIL police have arrested a bike-lifter and seized a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The accused was identified as Mohd Wasim Mohd Rauf (32), a resident of Timki, Tehsil.
    According to police, the accused had stolen motorcycle of Javed Ahmed Nisar Ahmed (44), a resident of Timki recently.

    Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the accused and recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession. A police officer said that Mohd Wasim is a history-sheeter goon. He was accused in a murder case reported in Yashodhara Nagar police station. Several offences of thefts of railway property also registered against him. He has been booked under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code.

    The arrest was made by Police Inspector Jayesh Bhandarkar, PSI Swapnil Wagh and staff including Sanjay Dubey, Anil Chaturvedi, Sachin Tapre, Rajesh Dhopte, Purushottam Jagnade, Ranjit Bawne and others.

