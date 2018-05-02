Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Four persons attempt to kill youth in Kanhan

    Nagpur: Four persons have been booked by Kanhan police for attempting to murder a man over old-rivarly. The accused have been identified as Nagmani alias Prince Duryodhan Waghmare, Swapnil alias Bittu Ganesh Kusre (21), Vishal Namdeo Chincholkar (34), all residents of Dharam Nagar, Kanhan and Rohan Bhayam Khare (24), a resident of Patil Nagar, Kandri, Kanhan.

    Victim Sonu alias Smeer Samsher Siddhiqui (32), a resident of Dharam Nagar, Kanhan was seriously injured in the attack. He is being treated at hospital, the police said. Siddhiqui was passing through Ashok Nagar at around 9 pm when the accused stopped him.

    He sustained grievous injuries in the attack and admitted at hospital. A case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149 and 307 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Kanhan police. Further investigation is on.

