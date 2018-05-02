Four persons attempt to kill youth in Kanhan

Nagpur: Four persons have been booked by Kanhan police for attempting to murder a man over old-rivarly. The accused have been identified as Nagmani alias Prince Duryodhan Waghmare, Swapnil alias Bittu Ganesh Kusre (21), Vishal Namdeo Chincholkar (34), all residents of Dharam Nagar, Kanhan and Rohan Bhayam Khare (24), a resident of Patil Nagar, Kandri, Kanhan.

Victim Sonu alias Smeer Samsher Siddhiqui (32), a resident of Dharam Nagar, Kanhan was seriously injured in the attack. He is being treated at hospital, the police said. Siddhiqui was passing through Ashok Nagar at around 9 pm when the accused stopped him.

He sustained grievous injuries in the attack and admitted at hospital. A case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149 and 307 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Kanhan police. Further investigation is on.