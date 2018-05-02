Four armed goons held

Nagpur: YAashodhara Nagar Police arrested four of the five criminals planning to commit a major crime on Friday night. Cops sezied a sickle, knives, a packet of chilli powder and a rope from them.

The accused have been identified as Salman Ansari Abdul Rehman Ansari (24), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, near Bilal Masjid, Mohammad Jishan Sheikh alias Baba Langdya Sheikh Khalil (22),aresidentof LaneNo18, Yadav Nagar, Mohammad Asif alias Bicchu Mohammad Rafiq (22), a resident of Garib Nawaz Nagar, and Ramakant alias Rambhau Prakash Shahu (22), a resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar.

One of their accomplices named Amjad Khan Rasheed Khan (39), a resident of Shivaji Chowk, managed to give slip to the cops under the cover of darkness. Police registered an offence under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 4 + 25 of the Arms Act, against them.