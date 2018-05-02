Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, May 31st, 2019

Tehsil cops crack Rs 11 lakh theft at Hotel India Sun

Nagpur: Tehsil police cracked the Rs 11 lakh theft case at Hotel India Sun by arresting an accused on Thursday. Cops have recovered cash Rs 9.10 lakh out of the stolen money.

It may be recalled that a Pune-based businessman Satish Jeverchand Sethia, staying at Hotel India Sun, Central Avenue Road, Gandhibagh in city, was robbed of Rs 11 lakh cash in the wee hours of May 5, 2019 by an unidentified burglar who used duplicate key and entered the hotel room.

A native of Mumbai-Pune Road, near Arya Medical Stores, Bokadi Pune, Sethia (58), had come to Nagpur on May 3 and was staying at Room No. 405, Hotel India Sun. Satish was carrying a travel bag containing Rs 11 lakh cash. After checking-in at the hotel, Satish had gone to Hingna for some work. In the meantime, an unidentified miscreant entered hotel room of Satish using a duplicate key and stole the cash slyly. When Satish noticed the theft, he registered a case with Tehsil police in this connection.

After registering a case, a team of Tehsil police launched investigation with the help of latest technology and zeroed on a suspect. On Thursday, May 30, cops received a tip-off that the suspect named Shivaji Ganpat Buchde (38), native of Viroli, Tehsil Parner, District Ahmednagar, was roaming in Motha Tajbagh premises in suspicious manner. The team rushed to the spot and detained the accused who was carrying a bag.

On being frisked, cops found Rs 9.10 lakh cash, a Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 8990 and a key written with bolt and No. 46. During the interrogation, the accused Shivaji Buchde confessed stealing Rs 11 lakh from Hotel India Sun room on May 4.

The accused Shivaji Buchde was booked under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and placed under arrest.

The task was performed by Senior PI Ajay Kumar Malviya, API Ramdas Patil, PSI Amit Bakatwar, constables Kishore Mahant, Shaniware, NPCs Anil, Ravindra Patil, sepoys Shambhusingh, Rajesh, Suraj under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar and ACP Walchand Mundhe.

