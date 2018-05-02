Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, May 31st, 2019

RST Cancer Hospital celebrates ‘World No Tobacco Day’

Nagpur: RST Regional Cancer Hospital, Nagpur celebrated ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on May 31. This year the focus of World No Tobacco Day 2019 is on “Tobacco and Lung Health.”

The programme began with a rally in which prominent dignitaries of various organizations like Indian Medical Association, Nagpur, Association of Otolaryngologist of India, Indian Dental Association, Govt. Dental College, VSPM Dental College, Shri Ayurvedic College, Jhulelal Institute of Technology, Ophthalmological Society Nagpur, Radiological & Imaging Association, JCI – Nagpur Central, JCI Medicos Nagpur, Rotary Club of Nagpur, Lions Club of Nagpur Medicos, Lions Club Nagpur Noble, Kumbhalkar Social Work College, Madhukarrao Mahakalkar Nursing School, Suretech Nursing College, Dalvi Nursing College, Snehanchal & Hedgewar Blood Bank, Prajapita Brahmakumaris IVV, & Aadhar Cancer Foundation participated.

After the rally, IMA President inaugurated the exhibition in which posters, slogans were displayed in hospital premises which updated the knowledge & increased awareness on the negative impact that tobacco has on people’s lung health, from cancer to chronic respiratory disease.

Survival meet was organized in which patients expressed gratitude towards RST Cancer Hospital for their services due to which they are able to fight cancer.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Asha Didi delivered a talk which explained role of spirituality & positivity to combat deadly diseases i.e cancer. Dr. Subhrajit Dasgupta Director of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital said “Addiction to tobacco starts at an early age usually between age group of 10 to 15 years. Addiction runs in families & it is observed that a male child usually takes up smoking or drinking in an attempt to imitate his father who does the same. In low socio-economic class the father usually gives money to his son to fetch him Bidis and Gutkha. In doing so he attempts tasting the Gutkha out of curiosity and that day becomes the start of his addiction. Therefore all attempts should be made to target the middle school children between 5th-10th Std. & highlight the ill effect of tobacco & alcohol.”

The increasing number of female smokers specially among the young urban college students along with their male counterparts is a matter of concern and food for thought for our social scientists. Is our campaign against use of tobacco failing? Is all this campaign only symbolic? Strategy needs to be redesigned with more stringent rules & regulations from Government to deny easy accessibility to tobacco.

Dr. B K Sharma, Jt. Director of RST Cancer Hospital, conducted proceedings of the programme & proposed vote of thanks.

Dr. Kush Jhunhunwala, President, IMA, Dr. Prakash Deo, Vice President, IMA, Dr. Rafat Khan, Vice President, IMA, Dr. Kapil Bahai, President Rotary Club, Dr. Viral Shah, Lions Club of Nagpur Medico, Dr. Yash Agrawal, Dr. Kherde, Dr. Archana Kothari, Dr. Vandana Kale, Dr. Karemore, Dr. Ashish Khandelwal, Dr. Chandak, Mr. Sudhakar Acharya participated in the event.

Among the dignitaries who were prominently present were Awatram Chawla, Treasurer Cancer Relief Society, Dr. Purnima Chinchmalatpure, Members CRS, Dr. Prasanna Joshi, Dr. S.B. Sapre, Dr. D.P.Sengupta, Dr.Anjali Kolhe, Dr. Umashankar Pachhel, Dr. Prafulla Chahande, Dr.Prashant Dhoke, Dr.Aniruddha Wagh, Dr.R.Randive Dr.Amol Hedaoo & all consultant of RSTRCH. Mr.Shahid Ali OSD, Dr.Rahul Thakre Medical Coordinator, MSW, Administrative Staff HBCR staff , RMO’s ,Nursing staff, worked hard to make the programme successful.

