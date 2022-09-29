Tehsil cops bust inter-state gang involved in ATM thefts, 3 members arrested

Nagpur: In a major action, Tehsil police in Nagpur arrested three members of an inter-state gang who were involved in stealing cash from ATMs in Nagpur and other cities in different states. Cops are searching for two more members of the gang.
Tehsil police had received a complaint from Raju Tukaram Dongre (42), resident of Plot No. 402, Ekdant Enclave, Ujjwal Nagar, Godhni Road, that between 11.17 am and 5.50 pm on August 15, 2022, two unidentified persons the ATM of Punjab National Bank situated at Gandhi Statue, Darodkar Square, Central Avenue and opened the cash dispenser of the ATM with the help of a screw driver. The two persons stole Rs 5,000 from the ATM. The theft was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the ATM centre, Dongre informed cops.
Acting on the complaint, the Tehsil police checked the CCTV footage for identification of the accused. On September 18, cops detained three suspects Rahul Rakesh Saroj (24), native of Khandwa, Jaleshwarganj, District Pratapgarh (UP), Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Pal (23) of Prayagraj and Ashok Srinath Pal (26) of village Munouvpur, District Prayagraj and checked CCTV footage to identify them. After confirming their identification, cops frisked the three accused and seized cash Rs 8,240, three mobile phones, two Fevikwik tubes, two screw drivers collectively valued at Rs 26,850. Following their interrogation, the three accused confessed stealing cash from the ATM of Punjab National Bank and other ATMs in Nagpur city. Subsequently, the three accused were placed under arrest.
The questioning of the accused during police custody remand revealed that the gang was involved in stealing cash from 33 ATMs at different places in Nagpur. The two accomplices of the accused namely Vinod Badelal Saroj (25) and Monu Lallu Saroj (22), both residents of Jaleshwarganj, district Pratapgarh (UP), who too were involved in ATM thefts, are being searched.
The gang had committed ATM thefts at Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Thane, Katni in Madhya Pradesh and at other places in different states.
The arrests were made by Senior PI Trupti Sonavane, PI (Crime) Vinayak Golhe, API Sandeep Bagul, head constables Sanjay Sahu, Sunil Kusram, NPCs Sandeep Gawli, Sandeep Patil, Sepoys Vaibhav Kursunge, Krunal Korche, Mahendra Selukar under the guidance of Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone 3 Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sanjay Surve.