Tehsil cops bust inter-state gang involved in ATM thefts, 3 members arrested

Nagpur: In a major action, Tehsil police in Nagpur arrested three members of an inter-state gang who were involved in stealing cash from ATMs in Nagpur and other cities in different states. Cops are searching for two more members of the gang.

Tehsil police had received a complaint from Raju Tukaram Dongre (42), resident of Plot No. 402, Ekdant Enclave, Ujjwal Nagar, Godhni Road, that between 11.17 am and 5.50 pm on August 15, 2022, two unidentified persons the ATM of Punjab National Bank situated at Gandhi Statue, Darodkar Square, Central Avenue and opened the cash dispenser of the ATM with the help of a screw driver. The two persons stole Rs 5,000 from the ATM. The theft was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the ATM centre, Dongre informed cops.

Advertisement