Nagpur swimmer Jayant Duble crosses North Channel in UK successfully

Nagpur: The 20-year-old international open water swimmer Jayant Jaiprakash Duble of Nagpur has successfully crossed the North Channel in the United Kingdom recently. North Channel is strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and southwestern Scotland. It connects the Irish Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.
Jayant plunged into water at 6.31 am from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland on September 20. Jayant and his team-mates finished at south-western Scotland with a timing of 14 hours and 39 minutes and created a new record by becoming first Asian Relay Team to cross the North Channel. North Channel is one of the toughest and most challenging channels to cross among seven Oceans. The actual distance is 34.4 kms but a swimmer has to swim for 40 km actually during the expedition. It is known for cold water, fickle weather, rough seas, tough currents and an abundance of jellyfish, sea lions and other aquatic animals.
According to Jayant, they had to wait for three days for suitable weather and tide. Even after being asked to arrive at the start point at 5 am on the D-Day, they had to wait for over one and half hours before taking the plunge. The water was cold at 12-15°C. During the last four hours, it was sunset time and the weather suddenly changed with many competing tides and currents. That was the most challenging period of the. The challenges were demanding but with strong determination he overcame them all and he strongly feels this will motivate other open water swimmers from India to take up adventure swimming and make our nation proud, said Jayant after his successful expedition.
For acclimatisation training in cold weather and rough seas, Jayant and his father Dr Jaiprakash Duble, who is also his coach, stayed in the United Kingdom for 15 days prior to the expedition. The acclimatisation training really helped him to cope with all challenges, Jayant added.
Jayant is 04 Mah Naval NCC Cadet and is a student of third year Bachelor of Physical Education at Jyotiba College of Physical Education.