Nagpur swimmer Jayant Duble crosses North Channel in UK successfully

Nagpur: The 20-year-old international open water swimmer Jayant Jaiprakash Duble of Nagpur has successfully crossed the North Channel in the United Kingdom recently. North Channel is strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and southwestern Scotland. It connects the Irish Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Jayant plunged into water at 6.31 am from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland on September 20. Jayant and his team-mates finished at south-western Scotland with a timing of 14 hours and 39 minutes and created a new record by becoming first Asian Relay Team to cross the North Channel. North Channel is one of the toughest and most challenging channels to cross among seven Oceans. The actual distance is 34.4 kms but a swimmer has to swim for 40 km actually during the expedition. It is known for cold water, fickle weather, rough seas, tough currents and an abundance of jellyfish, sea lions and other aquatic animals.

