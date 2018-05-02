Teenager robbed at knife point in Nandanvan, two arrested

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have rounded up two youths who reportedly robbed an 18-year-old teenager of a good and silver ring at knife point on Tuesday afternoon.

In his complaint, Tanishsingh Sureshsingh (18), a resident of Gulmohar Nagar told police that, he had received an abusive test message from accused Faizan Sheik Anwar Sheik (21), a resident of Nikalas Mandir, Cement Road on Tuesday. Following which the duo engaged in verbal duel. In the heat of moment both accused and complainant decided to meet and have a word. Following which they decided to meet in Hivari Nagar jurisdiction.

At around 2 pm Tanishsingh went to meet the accused Faizan, however, he had tagged along one Salman Sheik Aziz Sheik (24), Shatri Nagar. The trio then engaged in a fight, after a while the accused duo reportedly whisked out knifes from their pockets and robbed him of a gold and silver ring collectively of ₹7,500, said Tanishsingh.

Based on the complaint filed by Tanishsingh, Nandanvan police have booked the robber duo under Sections 392, 323, 504,506, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.



