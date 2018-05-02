Maha lockdown? CM may announce decision today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce whether the state needs to be placed under a strict lockdown in his address scheduled after 8 pm on Wednesday, Maharashtra ministers have confirmed.

On Tuesday, the issue of a stricter lockdown was discussed in the Cabinet where the majority was in favour of a long lockdown in the state, extending for a week or two, instead of night curfew or the imposition of Section 144.

“Tomorrow after 8 pm, the chief minister will announce the decision on lockdown in the state. We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to the chief minister. Now it is his decision,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 62,907 fresh Covid-19 cases and 519 deaths. Out of 519 deaths, over 200 were from last week and before, but was added to the toll on Tuesday, the health department clarified. The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,83,856.



