    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020

    Teenager girl ends life

    Nagpur: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with dupatta under the jurisdiction of Tehsil police station.

    The deceased was identified as Chetna Ravindra Chapte, a resident of Golibar Chowk.

    According to police, the incident took place at 9 pm. Chetna hanged herself from a ceiling fan in bedroom and ended her life.

    The family members rushed her to Mayo hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

    A case of accidental death was registered by Tehsil police.

