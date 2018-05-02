Teenager girl ends life

Nagpur: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with dupatta under the jurisdiction of Tehsil police station.

The deceased was identified as Chetna Ravindra Chapte, a resident of Golibar Chowk.

According to police, the incident took place at 9 pm. Chetna hanged herself from a ceiling fan in bedroom and ended her life.

The family members rushed her to Mayo hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A case of accidental death was registered by Tehsil police.