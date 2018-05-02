Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sabarimala Temple Reopens For Five-day Monthly Prayers

    Devotees Not Allowed


    New Delhi: The five-day montly prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the Malayalam month of Chingam will start from Monday morning. However, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the puja will be held without devotees.

    “This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions,” Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu had said.

    The shrine will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja

    The TDB, in a release, also said the temple will again open for Onam poojas from August 29 to September 2.

    The board has already said devotees to the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan, when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Teenager girl ends life
    Teenager girl ends life
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die
    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die
    महिला उद्योजिकांना बाजार उपलब्ध व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    महिला उद्योजिकांना बाजार उपलब्ध व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    -तर शहरांकडे रोजगारासाठी येणारे लोंढे थांबतील : नितीन गडकरी
    -तर शहरांकडे रोजगारासाठी येणारे लोंढे थांबतील : नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145