Nagpur: A house of a family quarantined at MLA Hostel was burgled by unidentified thieves, Hudkeshwar police said.

According to police, Shalini Rajkumar Wankhede (50), a resident of Plot No. 656, New Mhalgi Nagar, was quarantined at MLA Hostel with family members from August 3 to August 14.

Unidentified thieves entered the house after breaking open latch of the front door and walked away with Rs 20,000/- in cash and gold ornaments.