Teenager dies after car hits bicycle in Nagpur’s MIDC

Nagpur: Tragedy struck the family of a teenage boy after a speeding car claimed his life in a hit-and-run incident in MIDC area on Vijayadashmi day. Cops launched a search for the car driver who sped away after the tragedy.

Identified as Chitransh Santoshkumar Srivastava (15), the deceased was a resident of Plot No 161, Pardhi Nagar. Hingna Road. Around 6 am on Tuesday, Chitransh and his friend Manish Khandare were riding separate bicycles. While cycling, they were crossing the road near Vasudeo Nagar Metro Station. A rashly-driven car hit Chitransh injuring him seriously. The car driver fled the spot.

Chitransh was rushed to GMCH but on the way, he succumbed to his injuries. MIDC Police, after recording the statement of victim’s mother Priya Srivastava (37), registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and started investigation.

Man dies after falling off tree in HUdkeshwar

A middle-aged man died of head injuries after falling from a tree in Hudkeshwar area on Tuesday morning. Subhashrao Baburaoji Vaidya (56), a resident of Plot No 20, Shesh Nagar, climbed a tree at Mahalaxmi Nagar and was plucking Apta leaves for Dussehra festival around 9 am. Suddenly, he lost balance and fell off the tree. With serious head injuries, he was rushed to the Trauma Centre of the GMCH. During treatment, Vaidya succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

Hudkeshwar Police started a probe after registering an accidental death case.

