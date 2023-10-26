Newly-wed man murders wife in Ramtek, arrested

Nagpur: A 21-year old woman, identified as Divya Chhotulal Yadav, hailing from Bori (Singori), met a tragic end when she was allegedly murdered by her husband, Chhotulal Yadav, with the assistance of his paramour. The incident took place in the vicinity of Bori village in the Ramtek Police Station area.

According to police, Divya had been married to Chhotulal Yadav for just two months, but their relationship was marred by suspicions of infidelity. Chhotulal had been engaging in telephonic conversations with another woman which led to escalating tensions in their marriage.

On October 18, the situation took a ghastly turn as Chhotulal lured his wife into a nearby jungle. There, he allegedly strangled her to death with a scarf. His girlfriend was reportedly helped in the crime. After committing the murder, the accused fled the scene, leaving Divya’s body behind. After the discovery of the body, the police initiated a three-day investigation to identify the deceased. A missing persons report helped the police establish her identity. Consequently, they apprehended Chhotulal Yadav.

During the course of interrogation, Chhotulal confessed to his involvement in the murder. A case has been registered against him under Sections 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigations were led by a police team including Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashit Kamble, and LCB PI Omprakash Kokate, PI Hridanarayan Yadav, API Rajiv Karmalwar and staff including Roshan Kale, Shankar Madavi, Sanjay Bante, Nitesh Piprode, Umesh Fulbel, Pramod Bhoyar, Vipin Gaidhane and Sumit Bangde.

