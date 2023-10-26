Man gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting minor boy in Nagpur

Nagpur: R P Pande, Special Judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, on Wednesday sentenced 46- year-old Kapil Babulal Sharma to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Rana Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur.
The prosecution story is that Kapil Sharma, a resident of Khamla, took the boy on his moped on the pretext of giving fruits to him around 4 pm on February 3 last. He parked his moped near a mango orchard in Sonegaon area. Sharma then took the boy near the bushes and sodomised him. After the victim narrated the incident to his parents, they lodged a complaint against Sharma.
On the basis of the complaint, Rana Pratap Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 363, 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Sections 4, 6 of the POCSO Act, against Sharma and arrested him on the same day. PSI Sheetal Chafle investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against Sharma. As the charges were proved against Sharma, the Special Court awarded him 20 years RI with a fine of Rs 5000 for the offence under Sections 6 of the POCSO Act. Similarly, the court sentenced Sharma to one year (RI) with a fine of Rs 2000 for the offence under Section 363 of the IPC.
Additional Public Prosecutor Shyam Khule represented the State. Adv Mangesh Moon was the defence counsel.