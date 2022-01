Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Gajanan Rajmane on Monday externed dreaded goon Rakesh Ganesh Hedau (26) from Nagpur City and district for one year.

Hedau, a resident of Nanga Putla Chowk, Gandhibag, was involved in several crimes of serious nature including dacoity and robbery.

Tehsil Police had initiated preventive action against him.

However, he continued indulging in criminal activities. Finally, DCP Rajmane externed him from the city and district for a period of one year.