Teenage girl, missing since two months, still not traced by Nandanvan cops

Nagpur: A teenage girl, residing near Dighori Naka and missing since past two months has not been traced as yet.

The minor girl, Nandini Kawle, daughter of Durga Ashok Kawle, staying as tenant near Dighori Naka under Nandanvan police jurisdiction, has gone missing since the past two months. However, cops have failed to trace the girl forcing Durga to knock doors of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police. Husband of Durga passed away a few years back. She has a 13-year old son and Nandini is her eldest daughter.

According to Durga, her daughter Nandini along with her colleague Zoya Khan, resident of Nandanvan, and other women as usual went to work in Pradeep Tiwari’s catering service at 1 pm on May 28, 2019. However, she did not return home since then. Initially Durga searched her daughter at all possible places but could not find her.

Finally, she lodged a complaint with Nandanvan police in this connection. However, cops have failed to trace the minor girl since the past two months. Disappointed over failure of Nandanvan police, Durga lodged a written complaint with Ajni ACP in Zone 4. Durga said that she had received a phone call of her daughter from Raipur 15 days back through unidentified phone number. This information was given to the cops. Her daughter was even unable to cite her exact location. Durga is now scared her daughter could have been kidnapped and in the clutches of wrong hands.

Dejected with abysmal failure of Nandanvan police, Durga has now decided to approach the top brass of police and urge them to trace her missing daughter.