Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019

Teenage girl, missing since two months, still not traced by Nandanvan cops

missing

Representational Pic

Nagpur: A teenage girl, residing near Dighori Naka and missing since past two months has not been traced as yet.

The minor girl, Nandini Kawle, daughter of Durga Ashok Kawle, staying as tenant near Dighori Naka under Nandanvan police jurisdiction, has gone missing since the past two months. However, cops have failed to trace the girl forcing Durga to knock doors of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police. Husband of Durga passed away a few years back. She has a 13-year old son and Nandini is her eldest daughter.

According to Durga, her daughter Nandini along with her colleague Zoya Khan, resident of Nandanvan, and other women as usual went to work in Pradeep Tiwari’s catering service at 1 pm on May 28, 2019. However, she did not return home since then. Initially Durga searched her daughter at all possible places but could not find her.

Finally, she lodged a complaint with Nandanvan police in this connection. However, cops have failed to trace the minor girl since the past two months. Disappointed over failure of Nandanvan police, Durga lodged a written complaint with Ajni ACP in Zone 4. Durga said that she had received a phone call of her daughter from Raipur 15 days back through unidentified phone number. This information was given to the cops. Her daughter was even unable to cite her exact location. Durga is now scared her daughter could have been kidnapped and in the clutches of wrong hands.

Dejected with abysmal failure of Nandanvan police, Durga has now decided to approach the top brass of police and urge them to trace her missing daughter.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
हरदास घाट स्मारकाची दुरावस्था, स्मारकाच्या छताला आली गळती
हरदास घाट स्मारकाची दुरावस्था, स्मारकाच्या छताला आली गळती
राष्ट्रीय कुटुंब लाभ अर्थ सहाय्य योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वितरण
राष्ट्रीय कुटुंब लाभ अर्थ सहाय्य योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वितरण
Hindi News
तेंदुए की खाल के साथ 3 शिकारी गिरफ्तार
तेंदुए की खाल के साथ 3 शिकारी गिरफ्तार
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
Trending News
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
Featured News
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
Trending In Nagpur
VRAS to stage agitation on Aug 1 for ouster of erring SNDL
VRAS to stage agitation on Aug 1 for ouster of erring SNDL
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
MSEDCL receives 668 applications from Vidarbha for ‘payment wallet’
MSEDCL receives 668 applications from Vidarbha for ‘payment wallet’
एसएनडीएल को बर्खास्त करने की मांग को लेकर विदर्भवादियों का 1 अगस्त को आंदोलन
एसएनडीएल को बर्खास्त करने की मांग को लेकर विदर्भवादियों का 1 अगस्त को आंदोलन
महावितरणच्या “पेमेंट वॉलेट” साठी विदर्भातून ६६८ अर्ज
महावितरणच्या “पेमेंट वॉलेट” साठी विदर्भातून ६६८ अर्ज
Teenage girl, missing since two months, still not traced by Nandanvan cops
Teenage girl, missing since two months, still not traced by Nandanvan cops
Video : NMC-OCW disconnects 40 illegal connections for water theft in Ashinagar Zone
Video : NMC-OCW disconnects 40 illegal connections for water theft in Ashinagar Zone
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed gets prestigious “CTO of the Year” Award
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed gets prestigious “CTO of the Year” Award
NMC gears up to tackle flood, any emergency as rain batters city
NMC gears up to tackle flood, any emergency as rain batters city
Bag with Rs 55,000 stolen from car parked in front of beer bar in Bharat Nagar
Bag with Rs 55,000 stolen from car parked in front of beer bar in Bharat Nagar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145