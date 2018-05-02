Video : NMC-OCW disconnects 40 illegal connections for water theft in Ashinagar Zone

Nagpur: Taking serious note of illegal connections on main supply line at Nara Ghat, Jaripatka, a team of NMC-OCW Ashinagar Zone cracked the whip on the offenders and disconnected 40 illegal connections.

The NMC-OCW had noticed several people were indulging in water theft through illegal connections near Nara Ghat. The modus operandi of the offenders was to literally puncture the main pipeline to draw water illegally. Residents of nearby slums like Khushi Nagar, Nara Basti took illegal connections from a pipeline supplying water to Snehadeep Nagar in North Nagpur from elevated reservoir near PowerGrid on Jaripatka Ring Road.

The Aasinagar zone team, led by Zonal Head Prashant Thakur and Aniket Gadekar along with NMC delegate Ratnakar Panchbhai and his team with the help of police personnel, rushed to spot at around 11 am on Wednesday and disconnected all 40 connections. The said main supply line will also be disconnected from both ends and Snehadeep Nagar and other areas will be fed by by-pass line, said a press release issued by Sachin Dravekar, Spokesperson, OCW.