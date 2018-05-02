Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Teenage girl killed, boyfriend injured as truck rams Scooty in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: In a ghastly mishap, a teenage girl was killed and her boyfriend injured critically as the Scooty moped they were riding was rammed by a rashly driven truck in Gittikhadan police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. Driver of the killer track has been arrested.

A resident of Fetri, Shubham Dongre (18) and her friend Mayuri Sunil Zodape (20) of the same area were riding on Scooty (MH-31/DE 1481) around 1.30 pm on Thursday. Midway near a canal bridge on Gorewada Road, a recklessly driven truck (MH-31/CB 5937), going towards Fetri from New Katol Checkpost, rammed their Scooty with great force. As a result, Mayuri and Shubham received grievous injuries. Mayuri died on the spot even before medical help could be rendered to her. Shubham was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Gittikhadan Woman PSI Yavle booked the accused truck driver named Vinod Anand Naukarkar (39), resident of Plot No. 83, Sant Gajanan Nagar, Pipla Fata, under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

