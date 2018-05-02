Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently

Nagpur: An unidentified conman put a SBI account holder at the loss of Rs 80,000 by withdrawing the amount fraudulently. The accused is being searched by cops.

A resident of Flat No. 105, Golden Park Govind Apartment, Manewada, Besa Road, Madhukar Tulshiram Lokhande told police that he received an SMS message regarding withdrawal of Rs 80,000 from his account in Manewada Branch of State Bank of India. An unidentified person pilfered the amount fraudulently. Although the incident took place in the intervening night of February 26 and 27, a complaint was registered on Thursday.

Hudkeshwar police constable Rajkumar Wankhede has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC read with Section 66(C)(D) of IT Act and searching for the accused.