Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jul 19th, 2019

Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently

Representational Pic

Nagpur: An unidentified conman put a SBI account holder at the loss of Rs 80,000 by withdrawing the amount fraudulently. The accused is being searched by cops.

A resident of Flat No. 105, Golden Park Govind Apartment, Manewada, Besa Road, Madhukar Tulshiram Lokhande told police that he received an SMS message regarding withdrawal of Rs 80,000 from his account in Manewada Branch of State Bank of India. An unidentified person pilfered the amount fraudulently. Although the incident took place in the intervening night of February 26 and 27, a complaint was registered on Thursday.

Hudkeshwar police constable Rajkumar Wankhede has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC read with Section 66(C)(D) of IT Act and searching for the accused.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Maharashtra News
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
Hindi News
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस लड़ सकते है दो जगहों से विधानसभा चुनाव
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस लड़ सकते है दो जगहों से विधानसभा चुनाव
Trending News
Devendra Fadnavis may contest assembly polls at two seats?
Devendra Fadnavis may contest assembly polls at two seats?
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Featured News
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Trending In Nagpur
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Teenage girl killed, boyfriend injured as truck rams Scooty in Gittikhadan
Teenage girl killed, boyfriend injured as truck rams Scooty in Gittikhadan
Air Pollution : Not only Delhi, Nagpur too has high emmisions
Air Pollution : Not only Delhi, Nagpur too has high emmisions
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
Good News : Expect good rains by evening in Nagpur
Good News : Expect good rains by evening in Nagpur
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
15000 घरों की बिजली गुल
15000 घरों की बिजली गुल
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145