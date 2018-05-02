Teenage girl goes missing on New Year day in MIDC

Nagpur: A 16-year old girl, who had gone out to purchase cake, has gone missing in MIDC area here on Wednesday, January 1. The teenage girl may have been abducted by some unidentified person.

According to police, the girl, resident of MIDC police jurisdiction, left home around 7 pm on Wednesday for purchasing cake.

However, she did not return home and went missing since then. The girl’s relatives suspect that some unidentified person lured and abducted her.

MIDC Assistant PSI Jivlag Ghate, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.