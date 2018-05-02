Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jan 2nd, 2020

Teenage girl goes missing on New Year day in MIDC

missing

Representational Pic

Nagpur: A 16-year old girl, who had gone out to purchase cake, has gone missing in MIDC area here on Wednesday, January 1. The teenage girl may have been abducted by some unidentified person.

According to police, the girl, resident of MIDC police jurisdiction, left home around 7 pm on Wednesday for purchasing cake.

However, she did not return home and went missing since then. The girl’s relatives suspect that some unidentified person lured and abducted her.

MIDC Assistant PSI Jivlag Ghate, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.

