AICTE Sponsored 6th International Conference on Management Practices, Innovations and Research

Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur organized AICTE Sponsored 6th International Conference on Management Practices, Innovations and Research (MPIR-19) on 20th and 21st December 2019. It included sessions by industry experts, professors from national and International institutions.

The Chief Guest of the Conference was Dr. Pramod M. Padole, Director, VNIT, Nagpur, The Guest of Honor was Gp Capt. Sidhartha Mondal, General Manger BrahMos Aerospace DRDO, Nagpur and Mr. Erling Gabrelsen, Founder, PALAM AS, Bergen, Norway was the Special Invitee.

This International Conference was aimed at providing a platform to share the need of industries with the changing time and the role of technical education and institution to cater those needs. The theme of conference is Business Trends and Innovations in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship & General Management, IT & Production Management. The papers were presented by research scholars, faculty members and industry persons. This conference was an attempt to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia.

In the Inaugural Function of MPIR-19 Dr. Pramod M. Padole encouraged participants to do simple innovations instead of complicated research work and Gp Capt. Sidhartha Mondal, guided the delegates on Brahmos and its applications. More than 1500 scholars mainly from Tamilnadu, Keral, Madhya pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and foreign delegates from countries like Ireland, Russia, Switzerland, Japan etc. participated and presented their papers in various domains of the Conference.

Technical Paper Presentations were scheduled in the respective domains such as Techtantra (Mechanical Engineering), Techotronics (Electronics and Communication Engineering), TechnoSoft (Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Masters in Computer Application), ICETCE (Civil Engineering), ICETCE (Electrical Engineering), ACUMEN (Master of Business Administration) and Techscientia (General Engineering).

The Conference was organized in association with Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), New Delhi, The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI) and Department of Business Management, RTMNU, Nagpur, Maharashtra (India) were also associated with the conference.

The Department of Civil Engineering successfully initiated and achieved the Life Time Organizational Membership of Indian Water Works Association (IWWA) which is one of the renowned professional societies for Civil Engineers.

Dr. Mohan Gaikwad-Patil, Chairman, GPG, Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad, Treasurer GPGI, Shri. Anil Hood, Executive Director GPGI, Dr. Geeta Padole-Gaikwad, Director (Admission Cell), GPGI, Dr. S. S. Rathore, Principal, Dr. Prabha Nair, Vice-Principal (Academics), Prof. Pragati Patil, Vice- Principal, (Admin), Mr. Mukul Pande, Director (IT Cell), Mrs. Surekha Raut, Director Finance, GPGI have been a source of motivation of this conference.
The convener of the MPIR-19 was Prof. R. Talmale and Prof. R. Saha along with other employees of the college made all possible efforts to make this conference a grand success.

