Man found lying dead under Gowari Flyover in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: A middle-aged unidentified man was found lying dead under Adivasi Gowari Flyover opposite Moonlight Photo Studio in Sitabuldi on Wednesday evening.

Passersby noticed the unidentified man, aged 40-45, lying dead under the flyover around 5 pm on Wednesday.

A team of Sitabuldi police reached the spot and started investigation to establish identity of the deceased.

Woman API Devadkar, based on information provided by Hemant Shankarrao Manwatkar (35) of Ravi Nagar, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.