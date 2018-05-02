Teenage girl goes missing in Wadi

Nagpur: A teenage girl went missing and has reportedly been abducted by an unidentified person in Wadi police jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year old girl, residing in the Wadi area, left home around 2 pm on Wednesday on the pretext of going to her friend’s house. However, she did not return home. Her relatives searched for her but in vain. Some unidentified person allegedly lured the girl and took her away.

Wadi police constable Barne, based on the complaint of the girl’s relatives, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC as per Supreme Court directives that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case be treated as that of kidnapping. Cops have launched a search to trace the girl.