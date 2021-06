Nagpur: A 52-year-old man was allegedly murdered using a pickaxe at Pipla village in Saoner tehsil under Khaparkheda Police Station on Thursday.

Though, the exact reason behind the murder could not be ascertained immediately, cops have identified deceased as Santish Gopalnath Solanki.

Khaparkheda Police have sent body for autopsy and registered an offence of murder against the unidentified accused. Further details awaited..