Married man arrested for raping 19-yr old girl in Pardi

Nagpur: Pardi police have arrested a married man on the charges of raping 19-year old girl. The accused exploited the girl sexually when his wife had gone out of station between December 1, 2020 and April 12, 2021.

According to police, the accused, Amol Shyamrao Thakre (31), resident of Pardi area, called the teenage girl, who is his neighbour, to his house and raped her as his wife had gone out of station between December 1, 2020 and April 12, 2021.

The accused allegedly threatened the girl not to disclose his heinous act to anybody. However, the victim girl registered a case against the accused Amol Thakre with Pardi police in this connection.

Acting on the girl’s complaint, Pardi PSI Shimpne booked the accused under Sections 376(1)(N), 294, 506(B) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.