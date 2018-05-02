3 goons planning dacoity nabbed in Mankapur

Nagpur: Mankapur police foiled a dacoity attempt by arresting a gang of three armed robbers behind Railway Bridge near Indiramata Nagar Slums on Sunday night. Three other members of the gang managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of darkness. Cops have seized country-made pistol, Activa moped, a knife and other material worth Rs 80,500 from the possession of the accused.

Mankapur police received secret information about the gang assembled near Indiramata Nagar Slums on Sunday night. Acting swiftly on the information, cops rushed to spot and found a gang of six youths. However, three accused managed to flee the spot owing to dark but three others were surrounded and rounded up. Questioned over the reason behind assembling at this time of hour, the accused failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this, cops searched them and found a country-made gun, knife in their possession.

The names of the arrested accused were given as Bhojraj alias Waseem Khan (19), a resident of Nirmal Shambhu Nagar, Koradi (originally a resident of Chhattisgarh), Vaibhav Satish Dubey (22), Plot. No. 3, Preeti Society, Om Nagar, Koradi and Simon Sonu Gabriel (19), a resident of Shambhu Nagar (originally a resident of Ballarshah in Chandrapur). While the absconding accused have been identified as Simon Nelson, Om alias Lalla and Nilesh alias Langhadi, all residents of Shambhu Nagar.

Mankapur police have booked all the accused under Sections 399 of the IPC read with Sub-section 3, 25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.