Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 23rd, 2019

3 goons planning dacoity nabbed in Mankapur

Nagpur: Mankapur police foiled a dacoity attempt by arresting a gang of three armed robbers behind Railway Bridge near Indiramata Nagar Slums on Sunday night. Three other members of the gang managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of darkness. Cops have seized country-made pistol, Activa moped, a knife and other material worth Rs 80,500 from the possession of the accused.

Mankapur police received secret information about the gang assembled near Indiramata Nagar Slums on Sunday night. Acting swiftly on the information, cops rushed to spot and found a gang of six youths. However, three accused managed to flee the spot owing to dark but three others were surrounded and rounded up. Questioned over the reason behind assembling at this time of hour, the accused failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this, cops searched them and found a country-made gun, knife in their possession.

The names of the arrested accused were given as Bhojraj alias Waseem Khan (19), a resident of Nirmal Shambhu Nagar, Koradi (originally a resident of Chhattisgarh), Vaibhav Satish Dubey (22), Plot. No. 3, Preeti Society, Om Nagar, Koradi and Simon Sonu Gabriel (19), a resident of Shambhu Nagar (originally a resident of Ballarshah in Chandrapur). While the absconding accused have been identified as Simon Nelson, Om alias Lalla and Nilesh alias Langhadi, all residents of Shambhu Nagar.

Mankapur police have booked all the accused under Sections 399 of the IPC read with Sub-section 3, 25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
निवडणूक प्रक्रियेत कर्तव्य बजावणा -या कर्मचा-यांना योग्य सुविधा द्या.
निवडणूक प्रक्रियेत कर्तव्य बजावणा -या कर्मचा-यांना योग्य सुविधा द्या.
कामठी जिल्हा नागपुर येथे भाजपा पन्ना प्रमुख संमेलन.
कामठी जिल्हा नागपुर येथे भाजपा पन्ना प्रमुख संमेलन.
Hindi News
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
Trending News
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Meditrina, 4 other hospitals involved in MJPJAY scam go scot-free!
Meditrina, 4 other hospitals involved in MJPJAY scam go scot-free!
Featured News
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Video: IT engineer drowns in Ambazari Lake
Video: IT engineer drowns in Ambazari Lake
Trending In Nagpur
Nuisance Detection Squads punish 23,970 violators, recover Rs 2.66 crore fine in 3 years
Nuisance Detection Squads punish 23,970 violators, recover Rs 2.66 crore fine in 3 years
Two-day Entrepreneurship Summit concludes at GHRCE
Two-day Entrepreneurship Summit concludes at GHRCE
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
Shivankar slum-dwellers to get land ownership rights soon: Khopde
Shivankar slum-dwellers to get land ownership rights soon: Khopde
बॉलीवुड आणि फॅशन मॉडलिंग स्पर्धा संपन्न…
बॉलीवुड आणि फॅशन मॉडलिंग स्पर्धा संपन्न…
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
Nagpur’s Dr Kopal Vyas among top 20 at Mrs India World
Nagpur’s Dr Kopal Vyas among top 20 at Mrs India World
छात्रों के आँखों की जांच
छात्रों के आँखों की जांच
3 goons planning dacoity nabbed in Mankapur
3 goons planning dacoity nabbed in Mankapur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145