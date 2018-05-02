Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 27th, 2020

    Teenage girl goes missing from Class 12 exam centre in Sadar

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: A 17-year old girl has gone missing after appearing for State Board’s Class 12 exam in Sadar area on Wednesday. The teenage girl could possibly abducted by unidentified person.

    The complainant told police that he dropped his 17-year old daughter at an exam centre in Sadar for Board’s Class 12 paper around 10.50 am on Wednesday. However, when he went to fetch her around 2 pm, the girl was nowhere to be seen. Her relatives searched her at all possible places but could not find her. Finally, a missing complaint was lodged with Sadar police.

    Woamn PSI Shendge, as per Supreme Court directives, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.

