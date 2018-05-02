Arun Gulab Gawli granted parole by Bombay HC

Nagpur: Underworld Don Arun Gawli has been granted parole by division bench comprising of Justice SB Shukre and MJ jamadar.

Arun gawli had applied for parole on the ground of illness his wife. His applicant for parole was rejected by Divisional commissioner Nagpur on the ground of adverse police report. It was contended that Gawli is head of the hang and his presence is likely to create law and order problem.

Taking into consideration that on earlier occasions when Gawli was released no such incident too place, court observed that such objection cannot be entertained.

Adv RM Daga and Adv Mir Nagman Ali.