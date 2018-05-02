Cockfight betting racket busted, 3 held in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 4 of City Police busted a cockfight betting racket in Lakadganj area and arrested three accused in this connection.

The Crime Branch Unit 4 sleuths received secret information that cockfight is being organised and bets are being accepted at Old Mangalwari, Dhiwarpura behind NMC School, under Lakadganj police jurisdiction.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops raided the spot and seized five cocks and cash. The accused Shailesh Hiralal Karnuke (30), a resident of Dhiwarpura; Khushal Dilip Bandebuche (23), a resident of Juna Bagadganj and Ehsan Khan Kadir Khan(37), a resident of Bangali Panja were arrested by Crime Branch.

The arrest was made by PI Ashok Meshram, ASI Nagorao Ingale and staff including Krupashankar Shukla, Sudhkar Dhandar, Devendra Chavan, Ashish, Baban and Ajay Rode, under the guidance of DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanpawar.