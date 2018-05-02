Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Sep 4th, 2020

    Teenage girl ends life near Binzani College in city

    Nagpur: One more teenage girl committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance near Binzani College on Wednesday. She died the next day while undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital. The exact reason behind the girl taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

    The deceased has been identified as Rani alias Himani Dinesh Sonkusre (18), resident of Naik Talao, Bangladesh area, near Hanuman Temple coming under Kotwali police jurisdiction. On Wednesday, September 2, around 4.30 pm, Rani consumed some poisonous stuff adjacent to Rachana Bakery, near Binzani College. She was rushed to Mayo Hospital in serious condition. Doctors declared Rani dead during treatment around 3 am on Thursday.

    Kotwali PSI Gurnule, on the basis of information, registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe to ascertain the reason behind Rani taking the extreme step.

    Wathoda:

    Similarly, a 25-year old man was found lying unconscious near Symbosis College in Wathoda around 8.30 am on Wednesday. He later died during treatment at GMCH the next day. The deceased, Shivprakash Satyawan Bopche was a resident of Navin Nagar, Sansar Society, Pardi. Shivprasad was found lying unconscious near Symbosis College on Wednesday morning. He was taken to GMCH but died the next day around 4.30 pm while undergoing treatment.

    Wathoda ASI Vijat Narbariya has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.

