    Published On : Fri, Sep 4th, 2020

    Special team of experts from Mumbai arrives in Nagpur to curb Covid-19 cases

    Nagpur: A special team of experts from Mumbai, along with State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, arrived in Nagpur on Friday to curb spread of Covid-19 in the city. The Second Capital has been witnessing a surge of positive cases in recent days. Deshmukh and the team of exports reached Nagpur by a special flight.

    The Home Minister said that the team of experts dis an excellent work in Mumbai under the leadership of BMC Municipal Commissioner. Because of efforts of the team, spread of the deadly virus has been curbed in Mumbai to a large extent. “Now the same team in Nagpur,” Deshmukh said.

    The team will discuss various issues with local authorities and provide expert guidance and steps to be undertaken to minimise Covid-19 cases. The team will also interact with doctors. The instructions and directives of the team will be implemented to curb the coronavirus cases in city, Deshmukh said.

