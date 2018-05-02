Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Sep 4th, 2020

    Covid-19 hits 25 at Jaripatka police station in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The novel CoronaVirus continues to wreak havoc in Nagpur, with 25 out of 154 officials of city’s Jaripatka police station being tested positive for the virus borne disease by Friday.

    Over the course of the last one month, many of the officials were found showing primary symptoms of the pandemic. Following which, as many as 25 officials including senior Police Inspector were tested positive for the disease.

    It is reported that five officials have been recovered from the virus.

    However, one again showed symptoms following which he’s sample was sent for testing, in the meantime, the cop was asked to self quarantine himself.

