Teenage electrician falls to death from 10th floor in Friends Colony

Nagpur: A teenage electrician lost his life as he fell down from 10th floor of a building while doing wiring work in Friends Colony, Gittikhadan on Tuesday afternoon. Cops have registered an accidental death case and investigating the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalesh Rajendra Sahare (19), resident of Pragati Nagar. On Tuesday around 3 pm, Kamalesh was doimg wiring work at 10th floor of a building situated at Plot No. 53/11, Akar Nagar, Friends Colony. Suddenly he lost balance and came crashing down on ground. The grievously injured Kamalesh was rushed to Mayo Hospital but doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Gittikhadan Woman PSI Chaudhary has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter.