16-yr old boy hacked to death in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 16-year old boy was hacked to death over a dispute in Gittikhadan police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The boy may have been killed by another teenager as both had quarrelled before the incident. Cops have registered a case and launched investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Aftab Khan, resident of Sai Nagar, near Badi Masjid, Gittikhadan. The father of Aftab, Rafiq Khan Dilawar Khan, told police that his son had a quarrel with another 16-year old boy over some issue.

However, on Tuesday around 9.45 pm, some unidentified person(s) attacked Aftab at a vacant place near Shendame’s farm in Sai Nagar. The assailants hacked Aftab to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

Gittikhadan PSI Patle, acting on Rafiq Khan’s complaint, has registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the unidentified assailants and searching for them.