    Published On : Wed, Sep 2nd, 2020

    Central Railway resumes online ticket booking

    Nagpur: Central Railway on Wednesday started the inter-district train ticket booking following the order issued by the State Government. Now passengers can travel between Nagpur-Mumbai-Pune and other cities of Maharashtra.

    “Inter-district movement of passengers by train within Maharashtra state is being enabled in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and passengers would be able to book tickets from September 2,” the notification reads.

    The announcement came amid the Unlock 4 plan, which started on August 31. Under the new guidelines, the government has relaxed several restrictions across the country in order to open the economy further amid the pandemic.

    Currently, 230 special trains are being run by the Railways in wake of Covid-19 pandemic and it is planning to further ease the journey of passengers by running more trains on the track.

