Teenage boy rapes 13-year old girl with life threat in Wadi

Nagpur: Doling out a life threat, a teenage boy raped a 13-year old girl at his house in Wadi police area on Thursday. The accused has been booked but not detained so far.

The accused has been identified as Mayur Meshram, aged 18-20, residing in Wadi police jurisdiction.

On Thursday, around 7 am, the 13-year old girl left her home for a stroll. Midway, the accused Mayur Meshram, called the girl to his house on the pretext of offering her water. When the girl went to his house, Mayur raped her by threatening to kill her. However, the victim girl narrated the heinous incident to her parents who in turn registered a case with Wadi police against the accused in this connection.

Wadi Woman PSI Gobade booked the accused Mayur Meshram under Sections 376(3), 506(B) of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has not been detained as yet. Further probe is underway.