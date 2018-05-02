Bizarre: 3 goons detain 12-yr old girl, demand Rs 50 lakh ransom at knife point

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, three goons detained a 12-year old girl, tied her both hands with a rope and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from her at knife point. The accused trio threatened to kill her father and brother if the ransom demand was not met. The incident took place in Panchpaoli police jurisdiction between June 19 and 26, 2021. Cops have mounted a hunt to nab the accused.

The complainant, Mohd Naeem Ashraf Abdul Jabbar (42), resident of Plot No. 41, behind Himanshu Apartment, Siddharth Nagar, told police that his 12-year old daughter Rida Fateema was returning home after Mehndi class between June 19 and 26. The three goons named Sohel Khan, Golu and their one accomplice accosted Fateema and tied her both hands with a rope. One of the accused whipped out a knife and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from her. The accused trio threatened to kill her father and brother if the ransom demand was not met. After doling out the threat, the accused left the place on their vehicle.

Pachpaoli PSI Raut, based on the complaint of Mohd Naeem Ashraf Abdul Jabbar, booked the accused trio under Sections 387, 34 of the IPC and mounted a hunt to nab them.

The surprising fact in the incident is that the accused demanded the ransom from the 12-year old girl after detaining her instead of her father.