    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021

    Teenage boy meets watery grave while bathing in Koradi lake

    Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a teenage boy met watery grave while taking bath in Uppalwadi Lake in Koradi area on Sunday (March 14) afternoon. His body was searched with the help of divers and fished out the next day in the evening.

    The deceased has been identified as Shashank Vikas Narnavre (16), resident of Plot No. 22, Babadeep Singh Nagar, near Gurudwara.

    According to police, Shashank along with his younger brother Pratham 12) and three other boys had gone to Uppalwadi Lake for taking a bath around 1 pm on Sunday. While taking a bath, Shashank waded into deep water and drowned. His younger brother Pratham and three other boys watched Shashank drowning but could not save him. Later Koradi police were informed about the incident.

    The cops with the help of divers searched for Shashank’s body. The body was found and fished out the next day around 5.30 pm and was sent to government hospital for post-mortem.

    Koradi Woman Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Meena, on the basis of information provided by Vikas Narnavre (42), registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter.

