Nagpur: Ex-Dy Mayor’s son held for gambling with 12 others

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police busted a gambling den in Naik Talav area and arrested 12 persons, including a son of ex-Deputy Mayor Dipraj Pardikar.

The arrested gamblers are identified as Jai Dipraj Pardikar, Ganpati Bokde, Nitesh Paunikar, Darshan Hazare, Yogesh Kohad, Dhanraj Burde, Pankaj Parate, Ishwar Bokde, Sonu Taktewale, Manik Bagade, Sandeep Nandanwar and Vikas Nimje.

A patrolling team of the police station raided the house of Ganpati Bokde near Naik Talav and arrested the gamblers. The accused were playing cards with- out wearing masks, police officials said.

Cash Rs 9,240/-, mobile phones and other material was seized by the police during the raid. A case under provisions of Gambling Act was registered at the police station. The arrest was made by Police Sub-Inspector Arvind Shinde, Vijay Yadav and his team.