    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021

    Maharashtra: New guidelines for movie halls, hotels, offices

    Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued guidelines according to which cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, malls and offices flouting Covid regulations would be shut down “until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government”.

    It also said that all these establishments, barring health and other essential services, would operate at 50 per cent capacity. These new restrictions will remain in force till March 21, 2021.

    Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the guidelines on Monday mandating the entry of persons wearing proper masks and ensuring the presence of enough manpower for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “In case of violation of this order, concerned cinema hall/hotels/restaurants shall have to remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central government,” stated the order.

    It further said that violation will also attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act for the owner of the premises. No social, cultural and political gathering will be allowed and any violation may attract the same action as hotels and restaurants.

    The guidelines also said that not more than 50 people will be allowed for a wedding and up to 20 people will be allowed for a funeral. For home isolation of Covid patients, a board should be put on the door for 14 days from the beginning and a home quarantine stamp should be affixed on the positive patient.

    It also said that all offices except health and other essential services shall work with 50 per cent attendance. Any office found violating these shall be closed for a period as long as the pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government, it added.

