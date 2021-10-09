Teenage boy found dead in pvt travel bus in Nagpur

Nagpur: A teenage boy was found dead mysteriously in a private travel bus parked near Geetanjali Talkies Square in Tehsil area of the city on Thursday.

Around 8 am, the bus (UP-70/JP-3909) of Puja Travels arrived from Hyderabad near Geetanjali Talkies Square. After the passengers disembarked, the conductor checked the bus and found the boy named Jamlu (17) lying in an unconscious state. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’

On being informed, Tehsil police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to ascertain the full identity of the deceased boy and the cause of his death.