Joy of Giving week celebrated by Nagpur ladies Circle 50 along with Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258



Nagpur: Nagpur ladies Circle 50 along with Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 celebrated Joy of Giving week with a series of Projects. There is a joy in giving since an act of kindness leaves an impact on both the donor and the receiver. This is the very basis of the week long festival called as Joy Of Giving week & it’s all the more relevant to celebrate this since the pandemic has left many among us helpless. So cease this chance to impact lives, directly or indirectly. The associate indulged in Various charity events to spread joy to as many people as possible.

On Day 1 They Visited an old age home donated groceries , danced & singed with them to make them feel happy.

On DAy 2 they donated Icare hygiene kit to 3 girls who lost both thier parents during covid & took care of thier hygiene for next 6 months.

Day 3 was Joyofreading where they stacked shelf full of books at community library of Chitnavis Center , who runs it for underprivileged kids,

Day 4 feed the hunger was their motto & Donated 500kg Of RICE at Dan Utsav who ll future take it to 17 rural village which are badly hit after pandemic.

Day 5 Taking underprivileged kids for play date at topsy turvy (an indoor play zone) & making them have thier favourite lunch.

Day 6 was Helping with stationary & groceriws at school

Of mentally retarded kids .

Day 7 was Reaching out to LGBTQ community & taking care of their harmons medicines, providing them with tube lights, fans & water purifier.

Cr. Isha Agrawal , Chairperson of Nagpur ladies Circle 50 said

“The Joy of Giving Week is not just a token gesture, but a celebration of the goodness that each one of us has, and I am sure it will soon become a movement. It is time that we have unifying events that bring together people of different backgrounds, regions, classes where the only identity that matters is that of a human being.”

Tr. Rohit Buty , Chairman NSRT258 added,

“We are all committed to making this Week a big success and move towards rekindling the great spirit of giving that used to be embedded in our culture.”

Cr. Nidhi Poddar , Secretary of Nlc50 said “Thank You to each one for their active participation & helping us in reaching out to this people. This is an opportunity for each one of us to embrace the joy of giving. “

“We felt so good in contributing to this immensely satisfying program. We thank everyone for their valuable time & making each day one of its kind”, Ankush Gopalani, Secretary of NSRT258 added.