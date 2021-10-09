Birthday bash turns bloody, gang of revellers try to kill youth in Pardi, 2 held

Nagpur: A birthday party took a violent turn as a gang of 9-10 unruly revellers attacked a youth murderously with wooden rafters and tried to kill them over a petty scuffle during DJ dancing. The incident took place in the Pardi police area on Thursday night. Two accused have been arrested in this connection.

A resident of Bhandewadi, Gondpura, Durgesh Bhagwan Larokar (19), told Pardi police that he along with his two friends, Shubham and Abhishek Ravindra Humne (21), resident of Bhandewadi, near Divankar School, had gone to birthday party of another friend Rohit Chanekar at Koshtipura on Thursday night. At the birthday bash, all the friends were dancing to the tunes of DJ music. However, during the dancing, Shubham’s hand touched the accused Amol alias Badal. Angry over this, Amol thrashed and heckled Shubham. But the fracas was not over. After the party, Durgesh, Shubham and Abhishek left the place and sat at a construction site behind Balaji Bakery in Pardi. Around 10.30 pm, the accused Amol alias Badal and his accomplices Pratik Satish Khondekar (18), resident of Bhandewadi, Aditya Ranjit Pardhi (18) of Nageshwar Nagar, Mohan Patel and 5-6 others arrived at the spot where Durgesh, Shubham and Abhishek were sitting. Seeing the gang coming there with wooden rafters, they tried to run away but Abhishek Humne fell on the road. The accused attacked him with the wooden rafters and tried to kill him by hitting him on his head. A seriously injured and profusely bleeding Abhishek was rushed to Bhavani Hospital where he is battling for life.

Pardi PSI Deepak Mahadik, based on the complaint of Durgesh Larokar, booked the accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 294, 307 of the IPC and managed to arrest two accused Pratik Khondekar and Aditya Pardhi. Further probe is underway.