    Published On : Tue, Jan 21st, 2020

    Teenage boy dies mysteriously at apartment parking slot in MIDC

    Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a teenage boy died under mysterious circumstances in MIDC police area on Monday. The boy was found lying in parking slot of an apartment building with blood oozing from his head and legs in the wee hours of Monday. He later died at Wockhardt Hospital while undergoing treatment.

    The deceased has been identified as Ayush Kshirsagar Bhoyar (17), resident of Flat No. 102, Niligiri Apartment, Kanchenganga-2, Mahajanwadi, Wanadongri. Around 5.45 am on Monday, Ayush was found lying in parking slot of Niligiri Apartment with blood oozing from his head and legs. He was immediately taken to Wockhardt Hospital in city. However, doctors declared Ayush dead during treatment around 4.30 pm on same day.

    MIDC Wman PSI K D Kokne, based on information provided by Kshirsagar Bhaurao Bhoyar (48), father of deceased, has registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

