    Published On : Tue, Jan 21st, 2020

    Mirchi Swachh Walk gets overwhelming response in city

    Nagpur: Mirchi 98.3 Nagpur, in association with Nagpur Municipal Corporation, organised Mirchi Swachh Walk on Sunday, January 19. The event was held at Yashwant Stadium from 6 am to 9.30 am and received overwhelming response.

    Mirchi Swachh Walk was flagged off by Mayor Sandip Joshi from Yashwant Stadium. The route of the walk was: Yashwant Stadium – Variety Square – Sitaburdi Main Market – Lohapul – Hotel Hardeo and back to Yashwant Stadium.

    Mirchi Swachh Walk is a ‘plogging’ event, wherein registered participants are given a garbage collection bag in which they have to collect dry waste on the route of the walk mentioned above and deposit it at the designated pit inside Yashwant Stadium. NMC’s garbage collection vehicles then lifted the collected waste for disposal.

    The registration for the event was free and all the registered participants were provided with a welcome kit which includes a Swachh (re-usable) T-Shirt, garbage collection bag, gloves, 1 water-bottle and 1 tetra-packed juice for refreshment.

    Activities like Zumba, Selfie point and others were organised for entertainment of the participants. Mirchi 98.3 provided participation certificates to all for taking the mantle to clean-up Nagpur.

