Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 21st, 2020

    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli

    Nagpur: An auto driver and his three accomplices, including a juvenile, robbed a passenger of cash and mobile phone in Dhantoli police area here on Sunday night. Cops have launched a search for the robbers.

    The complainant, Rajkishoresingh Shivnathsingh (41), resident of Bhimnagar, Ward 4, Isasani, boarded an auto (MH-31/EP 1846) from CRPF Bus Stop, near water reservoir, for going to Sitabuldi around 8.30 pm on Sunday. The three accused namely Rahul Gautam Raut (20), Jigar Sanjay Katewar (23) and a juvenile boy were already sitting in the auto driven by accused Nilesh alias Taklya (22), all residents of Bhimnagar.

    The accused auto driver and other accused took Rajkishoresingh near Old Ajni railway track and forced him to consume liquor. The accused later tried to remove cash from Rajkishoresingh’s pocket but when resisted attacked him with a stone. He suffered injuries on his head and hands. The accused auto driver and three others then snatched Rs 500 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 1000 from injured Rajkishoresingh and fled the spot.

    Dhantoli police constable Dinesh Kakde has registered a case under Sections 397, 504, 506 of the IPC and searching for the accused robbers.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Maharashtra News
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    मुंबई मैराथन में गोंदिया के खिलाड़ी चमके
    मुंबई मैराथन में गोंदिया के खिलाड़ी चमके
    गोंदियाः स्मार्ट चोर तो हत्यारा निकला
    गोंदियाः स्मार्ट चोर तो हत्यारा निकला
    Trending News
    Delhi CP : Will Maha cadre officer be able to make the cut?
    Delhi CP : Will Maha cadre officer be able to make the cut?
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Teenage boy dies mysteriously at apartment parking slot in MIDC
    Teenage boy dies mysteriously at apartment parking slot in MIDC
    Mirchi Swachh Walk gets overwhelming response in city
    Mirchi Swachh Walk gets overwhelming response in city
    “Allavariya “Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Allavariya “Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    Man murdered over DJ brawl at a wedding in Kalamna
    Man murdered over DJ brawl at a wedding in Kalamna
    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years
    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145