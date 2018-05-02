Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli

Nagpur: An auto driver and his three accomplices, including a juvenile, robbed a passenger of cash and mobile phone in Dhantoli police area here on Sunday night. Cops have launched a search for the robbers.

The complainant, Rajkishoresingh Shivnathsingh (41), resident of Bhimnagar, Ward 4, Isasani, boarded an auto (MH-31/EP 1846) from CRPF Bus Stop, near water reservoir, for going to Sitabuldi around 8.30 pm on Sunday. The three accused namely Rahul Gautam Raut (20), Jigar Sanjay Katewar (23) and a juvenile boy were already sitting in the auto driven by accused Nilesh alias Taklya (22), all residents of Bhimnagar.

The accused auto driver and other accused took Rajkishoresingh near Old Ajni railway track and forced him to consume liquor. The accused later tried to remove cash from Rajkishoresingh’s pocket but when resisted attacked him with a stone. He suffered injuries on his head and hands. The accused auto driver and three others then snatched Rs 500 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 1000 from injured Rajkishoresingh and fled the spot.

Dhantoli police constable Dinesh Kakde has registered a case under Sections 397, 504, 506 of the IPC and searching for the accused robbers.