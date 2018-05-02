Teenage boy abducted in Shraddhanandpeth

Nagpur: A teenage boy who had gone to his friend’s house on a bike went missing and has reportedly been kidnapped by unidentified persons in Shraddhanandpeth locality on Saturday night.

A resident of Plot No. 60, Shraddhanandpeth, Anita Bhagwan Kukde (40) told Babaj Nagar police that her 17-year old son left home around 9 pm on Saturday telling her he was going to his friend’s house. He was riding a motorcycle (MH-40/BU 4584).

However, her son did not return home and went missing since then. Anita searched her son frantically at all possible places but could not find him. Some unidentified person(s) reportedly abducted her son.

Bajaj Nagar API Tambe, as per Supreme Court directives that if a minor girl or boy goes missing the then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the boy.