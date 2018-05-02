Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019

Teenage boy abducted in Shraddhanandpeth

Nagpur: A teenage boy who had gone to his friend’s house on a bike went missing and has reportedly been kidnapped by unidentified persons in Shraddhanandpeth locality on Saturday night.

A resident of Plot No. 60, Shraddhanandpeth, Anita Bhagwan Kukde (40) told Babaj Nagar police that her 17-year old son left home around 9 pm on Saturday telling her he was going to his friend’s house. He was riding a motorcycle (MH-40/BU 4584).

However, her son did not return home and went missing since then. Anita searched her son frantically at all possible places but could not find him. Some unidentified person(s) reportedly abducted her son.

Bajaj Nagar API Tambe, as per Supreme Court directives that if a minor girl or boy goes missing the then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the boy.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
Man sends woman her obscene images, blackmails for money
Man sends woman her obscene images, blackmails for money
Maharashtra News
‘त्या’अनोळखी तरुणाच्या खून प्रकरणाचे रहस्य अजूनही गुलदस्त्यात
‘त्या’अनोळखी तरुणाच्या खून प्रकरणाचे रहस्य अजूनही गुलदस्त्यात
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
Hindi News
बुध,शुक्र व रविवार को जलापूर्ति नहीं
बुध,शुक्र व रविवार को जलापूर्ति नहीं
कृष्णनम होटल के संचालक से 1 लाख रुपए मांगने की रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया में हुई वायरल
कृष्णनम होटल के संचालक से 1 लाख रुपए मांगने की रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया में हुई वायरल
Trending News
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Featured News
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
3 Mumbai doctors attacked by dead patient’s kin
3 Mumbai doctors attacked by dead patient’s kin
Trending In Nagpur
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
आश्रमशाळेतील विद्यार्थिनींची नियमित आरोग्य तपासणी करण्यात यावी
आश्रमशाळेतील विद्यार्थिनींची नियमित आरोग्य तपासणी करण्यात यावी
क्रीडा समिती सभापती प्रमोद चिखले यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
क्रीडा समिती सभापती प्रमोद चिखले यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
महापौरांच्या हस्ते मनपा शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीडीचे विमोचन
महापौरांच्या हस्ते मनपा शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीडीचे विमोचन
No water supply on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday next week
No water supply on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday next week
Is it fair to cast aspersions on character of Khushi after her death?
Is it fair to cast aspersions on character of Khushi after her death?
Erratic monsoon leaves Nagpur, region high and dry
Erratic monsoon leaves Nagpur, region high and dry
Kabirpanthis oppose C’garh move to include eggs in mid-day meal scheme
Kabirpanthis oppose C’garh move to include eggs in mid-day meal scheme
Free-flowing sewage water poses health hazards to Sainagar residents
Free-flowing sewage water poses health hazards to Sainagar residents
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145