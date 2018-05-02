Burglars decamp with Rs 6.70 lakh booty within 40 minutes in Manewada

Nagpur: Unidentified burglars decamped with booty worth Rs 6.70 lakh from a house within 40 minutes as the owner had gone out for marketing in Manewada area on Sunday.

A resident of Plot No. 72, Mahakali Nagar, behind Mahalle Sabhagruh, Manewada Ring Road, Piyush Prakash Dhabekar (31), along with wife had gone to Gopika Super Market on Manewada Road for purchasing households. Piyush locked his house at 7.20 pm on Sunday and returned at 8 pm. But in the meantime, unidentified burglars took advantage and smashed locks of channel gate and main door and gained entry into Piyush’s house. The goons laid their hands on gold ornaments and a laptop collectively worth Rs 6.70 lakh and decamped with the booty.

Hudkeshwar API Naik, based on complaint of Piyush, registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a search to nab the burglars.