A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new

Nagpur: The Yarana-Change Over Banquet for Round Table India was held in the city recently.

The Round Table India’s Yarana-Change Over Banquet wherein the new National President along with his team of newly elected office-bearers took over from the incumbent President. The official ‘Change Over’ was followed by fellowship and entertainment programmes.

The Yarana Change Over Banquet was organized after the outgoing National Executive Body held its last meet during the entire day (July 12, 2019). During the Banquet, Newly elected National President Tabler Piyush Daga from Nagpur was honored along with National President of Ladies Circle Nidhi Gupta from Coimbatore. The Jewels worn by the old office-bearers were officially handed over to the newly elected office-bearers.

After a hectic day for the Tablers and Circlers, they got invigorated by the dance and music organized for them. The Ladies were seen attired in beautiful white evening gown while the men were seen in black suits.

Tablers and Circlers from India and abroad enjoyed a time of fellowship. The Tablers and Circlers who had organized this event created a new food delicacy in a party special to Nagpur –Tarri Poha which was enjoyed by all.

During the banquet Round Table International President Majid Tunda who was attending the Yarana Change Over Banquet was felicitated too.

Roshan Saraf , Dr Akshay , Priyanka & Saket Daga

Rohit & Shilpa Lakhotia, Radhika, Kshitij, Rupali & Dheeraj Agrawal

Madhusudan Pacheriwala,Rohit Kale & Ritesh Singhania

Kartik Shukul,Nishith Sharma,Ajay Chandwani,Rahul Soni & Sahil Jain

Gaurav,Suhail,Vikrant,Paran & Karan

Aviral Jain, Jayant Agrawal, Ravi Khetan, Saurav Kedia and Sharad Agrawal

Majid Tunda and Hemanth Kumar

Ashwini Shukul,Neha Thapar & Manisha Verma

Anisha Sharma & Rashmei Choudhary

Dhruv Dalmia & Piyush Daga

Vinita & Sharad Agrawal

Selfie Time

Sandeep Soni ,Ritesh Singhania & Nilay Verma

Sandeep Jain & Madhusudan Pacheriwala

Veda Bestin,Nidhi Karnani,Namrata Shenoy,Amiaisha Mehta & Nidhi Gupta

Saloni Thapar & Pooja Agrawal

Ritesh & Heena Saraf

Jhanvi Patel & Esha Agrawal

Anisha and Aviral Jain

Avinash and Vandita Killa

Sanjeev Shah

Nidhi Gupta & Namrta Shenoy

Vishesh & Isha Agrawal

Sumati & Esha Agrawal with Farheen Rana

– By Farhan Kazi
– Pics By Rajesh Bansod

